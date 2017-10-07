Avoid I-10 WB near Enterprise due to 18-wheeler accident

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound near the Enterprise Boulevard exit for the next few hours due to an 18-wheeler accident, as of 4:10 p.m. Saturday. The inside lanes of travel on the interstate are blocked, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
It's something Lake Charles doesn't have on a large scale - sand volleyball. But a new complex is coming to the city. When asked what people think of when they hear "Louisiana" and "sports," football always comes to mind.More >>
An Iowa man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to authorities. On Friday, Oct. 6 at around 3:30 p.m., Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence on Highway 101 in Iowa, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Cmdr. Ramby Cormier.More >>
A man and woman from Texas are dead following an early morning crash in Carlyss. Even though police say the crash was caused by driver error, a local police juror is looking for ways to make the intersection safer.More >>
Sulphur travels to Barbe in KPLC's Game of the Week.More >>
