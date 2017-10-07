Avoid I-10 WB near Enterprise due to 18-wheeler accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Avoid I-10 WB near Enterprise due to 18-wheeler accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound near the Enterprise Boulevard exit for the next few hours due to an 18-wheeler accident, as of 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

The two right lanes of the interstate are blocked, and congestion has reached three miles past the accident, according to DOTD.

