Iowa man arrested on assault charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa man arrested on assault charge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Ronald Bellow (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Ronald Bellow (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

An Iowa man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to authorities.

On Friday, Oct. 6 at around 3:30 p.m., Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence on Hwy 101 in Iowa, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Cmdr. Ramby Cormier.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect, Ronald Bellow, 48, of Iowa, had threatened the victim with a shotgun.

The victim had been able to lock Bellow out of the residence, but Bellow later damaged a door and gained entry, said Cormier.

Bellow was a relative of the victim and had been visiting at the victim's residence.

Deputies arrested Bellow and booked him into the parish jail without incident on the charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice, and simple criminal damage to property, said Cormier.

A bond has not yet been set for Bellow.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Iowa man arrested on assault charge

    Iowa man arrested on assault charge

    Saturday, October 7 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-10-07 15:52:25 GMT
    Ronald Bellow (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)Ronald Bellow (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

    An Iowa man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to authorities. On Friday, Oct. 6 at around 3:30 p.m., Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence on Highway 101 in Iowa, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Cmdr. Ramby Cormier.

    More >>

    An Iowa man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to authorities. On Friday, Oct. 6 at around 3:30 p.m., Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence on Highway 101 in Iowa, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Cmdr. Ramby Cormier.

    More >>

  • New sand volleyball complex coming soon

    New sand volleyball complex coming soon

    Saturday, October 7 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-10-07 13:27:43 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It's something Lake Charles doesn't have on a large scale - sand volleyball. But a new complex is coming to the city. When asked what people think of when they hear "Louisiana" and "sports," football always comes to mind. 

    More >>

    It's something Lake Charles doesn't have on a large scale - sand volleyball. But a new complex is coming to the city. When asked what people think of when they hear "Louisiana" and "sports," football always comes to mind. 

    More >>

  • Two killed in crash on Hwy 27; Police juror wants signal light

    Two killed in crash on Hwy 27; Police juror wants signal light

    Saturday, October 7 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-10-07 13:17:02 GMT

    A man and woman from Texas are dead following an early morning crash in Carlyss. Even though police say the crash was caused by driver error, a local police juror is looking for ways to make the intersection safer.

    More >>

    A man and woman from Texas are dead following an early morning crash in Carlyss. Even though police say the crash was caused by driver error, a local police juror is looking for ways to make the intersection safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly