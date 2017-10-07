Iowa man arrested on assault charge

An Iowa man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to authorities.

On Friday, Oct. 6 at around 3:30 p.m., Jeff Davis Sheriff's deputies investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence on Hwy 101 in Iowa, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Cmdr. Ramby Cormier.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect, Ronald Bellow, 48, of Iowa, had threatened the victim with a shotgun.

The victim had been able to lock Bellow out of the residence, but Bellow later damaged a door and gained entry, said Cormier.

Bellow was a relative of the victim and had been visiting at the victim's residence.

Deputies arrested Bellow and booked him into the parish jail without incident on the charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice, and simple criminal damage to property, said Cormier.

A bond has not yet been set for Bellow.

