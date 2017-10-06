New sand volleyball complex coming soon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New sand volleyball complex coming soon

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's something Lake Charles doesn't have on a large scale-- sand volleyball. 

But a new complex is coming to the city. 

When asked what people think of when they hear Louisiana and sports, football always comes to mind. 

When asked about volleyball though, many liked the sport but didn't know much about it. 

But volleyball is making it's way to Lake Charles. 

"Sand volleyball is the most rapid growing sport in the country," said Dr. John Noble.  

Noble has decided to use own money to build Lake Charles first sand volleyball complex. 

Located just off of East McNeese Street next to Crying Eagle Brewery, Noble see's this as something people of all ages can use. 

"There will be opportunities for coaching," said Noble. "We would also likely partner with the other indoor volleyball teams in the area, and bring those coaches in and then have clinics in which they can teach them the techniques of sand volleyball." 

Noble also has plans for this complex when it comes to McNeese State University. 

"The other thing that we would like to do is potentially donate the venue to McNeese when they develop a sand volleyball team," he said. 

The complex would cost Noble over $2 million and only take a few months to build, but he believes this is something our city needs.

"It's simply another form of recreation, and given the fact that sand volleyball is becoming so popular we got to keep up with the rest of the country," said Noble. 

Noble says with our climate we would be able to keep the complex open most of the year. 

He says he should have the complex up and running sometime in March. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TDL OVERTIME begins at 11 p.m.

    TDL OVERTIME begins at 11 p.m.

    Saturday, October 7 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-10-07 04:22:31 GMT

    Sulphur travels to Barbe in KPLC's Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Sulphur travels to Barbe in KPLC's Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Nate now a hurricane, landfall likely late Saturday; no threat to SWLA

    Nate now a hurricane, landfall likely late Saturday; no threat to SWLA

    Nate now a hurricane, landfall likely late Saturday; no threat to SWLA

    Friday, October 6 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-10-07 03:51:21 GMT
    Tropical Storm Nate 10 p.m. infoTropical Storm Nate 10 p.m. info

    10:30 p.m. update:  An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter just found winds of 75 mph making Nate a hurricane.  Nate now about 495 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi river.  

    More >>

    10:30 p.m. update:  An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter just found winds of 75 mph making Nate a hurricane.  Nate now about 495 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi river.  

    More >>

  • New sand volleyball complex coming soon

    New sand volleyball complex coming soon

    Friday, October 6 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-07 03:43:01 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It's something Lake Charles doesn't have on a large scale-- sand volleyball.  But a new complex is coming to the city.  When asked what people think of when they hear Louisiana and sports, football always comes to mind.  When asked about volleyball, many liked the sport but didn't know much about it.  But volleyball is making it's way to Lake Charles.  "Sand volleyball is the most rapid growing sport in the country," said Dr. John Noble. &n...

    More >>

    It's something Lake Charles doesn't have on a large scale-- sand volleyball.  But a new complex is coming to the city.  When asked what people think of when they hear Louisiana and sports, football always comes to mind.  When asked about volleyball, many liked the sport but didn't know much about it.  But volleyball is making it's way to Lake Charles.  "Sand volleyball is the most rapid growing sport in the country," said Dr. John Noble. &n...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly