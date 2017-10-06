New sand volleyball complex coming soon

Sulphur travels to Barbe in KPLC's Game of the Week.More >>
10:30 p.m. update: An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter just found winds of 75 mph making Nate a hurricane. Nate now about 495 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi river.
It's something Lake Charles doesn't have on a large scale-- sand volleyball. But a new complex is coming to the city. When asked what people think of when they hear Louisiana and sports, football always comes to mind. When asked about volleyball, many liked the sport but didn't know much about it. But volleyball is making it's way to Lake Charles. "Sand volleyball is the most rapid growing sport in the country," said Dr. John Noble.
The Angola Rodeo that was scheduled to take place this weekend has been canceled. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections made the decision out of an abundance of caution. If you purchased tickets to the show this weekend you will be refunded your money. The Angola Rodeo will continue on Oct. 15, 22, and 29. For more information about the rodeo click HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
A man and woman from Texas are dead following an early morning crash in Carlyss. Even though police say the crash was caused by driver error, a local police juror is looking for ways to make the intersection safer.
