Two killed in crash on Hwy 27; Police juror wants signal light

A man and woman from Texas are dead following an early morning crash in Carlyss. Even though police say the crash was caused by driver error, a local police juror is looking for ways to make the intersection safer.More >>
A man and woman from Texas are dead following an early morning crash in Carlyss. Even though police say the crash was caused by driver error, a local police juror is looking for ways to make the intersection safer.More >>
Swisco Road at Hwy 108 will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 10 due to repairs to the intersection turnout, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.More >>
Swisco Road at Hwy 108 will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 10 due to repairs to the intersection turnout, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.More >>
The left lane of I-10 eastbound is blocked at PPG Drive due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion is minimal near the accident, according to DOTD.More >>
The left lane of I-10 eastbound is blocked at PPG Drive due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion is minimal near the accident, according to DOTD.More >>
Sulphur travels to Barbe in KPLC's Game of the Week.More >>
Sulphur travels to Barbe in KPLC's Game of the Week.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is now back out over the Caribbean Sea off the north of Honduras, and strengthening has begun. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 21 mph with winds of 60 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is now back out over the Caribbean Sea off the north of Honduras, and strengthening has begun. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 21 mph with winds of 60 mph.More >>