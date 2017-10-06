UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at PPG Drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at PPG Drive

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-10 eastbound at PPG Drive are now open.

The left lane of I-10 eastbound was blocked at PPG Drive due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

Traffic congestion has reached La. 108, according to DOTD.

