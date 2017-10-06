Angola rodeo canceled due to Tropical Storm Nate

The Angola Rodeo that was scheduled to take place this weekend has been canceled.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

If you purchased tickets to the show this weekend you will be refunded your money. The Angola Rodeo will continue on Oct. 15, 22, and 29.

