Copy-Closures/Cancellations

There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nate. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.

CANCELLATIONS:

The Capital Area Transportation Services (CATS) is suspending service on Saturday, Oct. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Baton Rouge Soccer Club has canceled the Our Lady of the Lake United Cup. All teams currently scheduled to play in the tournament will receive a full refund.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has canceled Sunday In The Park featuring Souled Out.

This weekend's Angola Rodeo has been canceled

POSTPONEMENTS:

Ogden Park Prowl has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled for a later date.

CHANGES TO EVENTS:

WATERWAY CLOSURES:

ROAD CLOSURES:

There are no road closures to report at this time.

