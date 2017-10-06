Copy-Closures/Cancellations

There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nate. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.
CANCELLATIONS:
POSTPONEMENTS:
Click on the name of the parish for more information.
There are no road closures to report at this time.
Tropical Storm Nate is now back out over the Caribbean Sea off the north of Honduras, and strengthening has begun. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 21 mph with winds of 60 mph.More >>
