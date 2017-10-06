Copy-Closures/Cancellations

Closures/Cancellations - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Posted by WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nate. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.

CANCELLATIONS: 

  • The Capital Area Transportation Services (CATS) is suspending service on Saturday, Oct. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. 
  • The Baton Rouge Soccer Club has canceled the Our Lady of the Lake United Cup. All teams currently scheduled to play in the tournament will receive a full refund.
  • The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has canceled Sunday In The Park featuring Souled Out.
  • This weekend's Angola Rodeo has been canceled

POSTPONEMENTS:

  • Ogden Park Prowl has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled for a later date.

CHANGES TO EVENTS:

WATERWAY CLOSURES: 

Click on the name of the parish for more information.

ROAD CLOSURES:

There are no road closures to report at this time.

