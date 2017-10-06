LCPD: New scam targeting local businesses

The right lane of I-210 eastbound at the Prien Lake Bridge is blocked due to a stalled vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion has reached the I-10/I-210 junction, according to DOTD. Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is warning the public about a scam targeting local businesses. On Monday, Oct. 2, an unknown man called a local restaurant around closing time, identifying himself as the chief financial officer of the restaurant's company, said LCPD spokesman Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.More >>
A person in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, Lake Charles police confirmed. The accident happened on Martin Luther King Hwy., near the intersection of Pineview St., said Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The person suffered serious injuries, although they are not life-threatening, Harrell said. The accident was called in at 1:39 p.m. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Housing Department will be accepting Section 8 waiting list applications from Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 13. Anyone can apply, but upon receiving assistance, residents will have to live outside the city limits, according to CPPJ.More >>
One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Carlyss, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Sgt. James Anderson. Drivers on La. 27 in Carlyss can expect delays. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
