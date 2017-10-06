LCPD: New scam targeting local businesses - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD: New scam targeting local businesses

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is warning the public about a scam targeting local businesses.

On Monday, Oct. 2, an unknown man called a local restaurant around closing time, identifying himself as the chief financial officer of the restaurant's company, said LCPD spokesman Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. 

The man ordered the manager to take all cash from the restaurant's safe and registers to area Walgreens and CVS stores, put the cash onto gift cards, and give him the gift card numbers. 

The man also told the manager that a United States Marshal was with him, and that the manager would be arrested if she failed to comply, said Kraus.

LCPD is currently investigating the case.

Since April 2017, the same scam targeting fast food and restaurant chain stores has been used in California, Washington and Arkansas, said Kraus.

