Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle on MLK Hwy. near intersection of Pineview St.

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, Lake Charles police confirmed.

The accident happened on Martin Luther King Hwy., near the intersection of Pineview St., said Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

The man suffered serious injuries, although they are not life-threatening, Harrell said.

The accident was called in at 1:39 p.m.

