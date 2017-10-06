CPPJ Housing accepting Section 8 waiting list applications Oct. 9-13

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Housing Department will be accepting Section 8 waiting list applications from Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 13.

Anyone can apply, but upon receiving assistance, residents will have to live outside the city limits, according to CPPJ.

Those interested can apply at these times and locations:

Monday, Oct. 9

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Church of God in Christ, Fellowship Hall, 621 S. Grand Ave., DeQuincy

Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 13

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex Building, 2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles

For more information, you can contact the CPPJ's Housing Department at 337-721-4030.

