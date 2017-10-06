DeQuincy fugitive captured in Westlake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeQuincy fugitive captured in Westlake

By KPLC Digital Staff
Jeremy Rutledge (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Rutledge (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A DeQuincy man who is wanted for an attempted second-degree murder charge has been captured by authorities, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

A Westlake resident told deputies that Jeremy Rutledge, 32, was seen on Fred Lutz Road, Myers said. Deputies with the assistance of Westlake Police Department found Rutledge at the scene and took him into custody. Rutledge was in possession of a pellet gun at the time of his arrest.

The DeQuincy Police Department had a warrant out for Rutledge since Sept. 27 for attempted second-degree murder and false imprisonment, Myers said.

