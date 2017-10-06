Lake Charles woman accused of starving and killing dog

A Lake Charles woman is accused of starving and killing her dog, according to authorities.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies with the department and Calcasieu Parish Animal Services (CPAS) responded to a call on Oct. 2 from the Lake Charles Housing Authority in reference to a deceased dog located inside a residence located on Gertrude Drive on Oct. Deputies found the deceased dog, located inside a small crate without water, extremely emaciated. After the necropsy was performed on the dog, doctors said the dog died as a result of severe dehydration and starvation due to a foreign object found in the animal’s stomach. Doctors also told deputies that the stage of starvation was due to months of inadequate nutrition.

The owner, Camilla E. Ross arrived when deputies were leaving the scene, Myers said. Ross told detectives she left home on Sept. 24 to go out of town and had just returned. She stated when she left she provided the dog with food, but forgot to leave water. She also stated to detectives she was aware the dog was not eating but did not bring it to a veterinarian.

Ross was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, Myers said. She was released later that evening on a $5,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Detective Jennie Duncan is the lead investigator on this case.

