FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another gorgeous day in southwest Louisiana as our confidence grows in Nate’s forecast

Tropical Storm Nate is starting to become more organized out in the southwestern Caribbean. It is heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula and may make another landfall there, before heading into the Gulf. Once Nate enters the Gulf, it is likely to become a category one hurricane before making landfall near southeast Louisiana. Hurricane watches have been issued for the coastal areas along southeast Louisiana, stretching to the coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center has the track for Nate shifting slightly away from southwest Louisiana, making our forecast better. That does not mean we are in the clear yet. Nate is expected to make landfall sometime late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Then will quickly move to the northeast away from Louisiana. By Monday, it should be near Tennessee.

For the rest of today, we will have more beautiful weather! A few clouds will build up in the afternoon. There is no chance for any rain as we will remain dry. It will be a very warm day today with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees for the high, but will also feel less humid!

For tonight, rain chances will remain low, as no rain is expected. We will have increasing clouds throughout the night. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by morning, so it will feel warmer and slightly more humid. It should still be nice for Friday night football.

Starting on Saturday over the weekend, we could see some rain come back into the forecast. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain could become a little more likely due to tropical storm Nate in the Gulf. Sunday will also have a few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days.

Into early next week we will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Nate will be quickly moving away, but there could be a few isolated showers left over in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 30%. With Nate quickly moving away, rain chances will become lower and might not see any rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

After Nate pushes through, our attention turns to a cold front that we will be waiting for it to push through southwest Louisiana. It is still unclear when exactly this will happen, but I am optimistic that is could happen sometime later next week, before Friday. Once it finally does pass over us, our temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 80s with low humidity. We will also have sunny skies with little to no chance for rain.

