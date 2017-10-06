CPSO: Inmate who walked off litter detail on Prien Lake Road app - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Inmate who walked off litter detail on Prien Lake Road apprehended

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Anthony Collins (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Anthony Collins (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

An inmate who walked off a litter detail on Prien Lake Road Thursday morning has been captured, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Anthony D. Collins Jr., 38, was found at approximately 8:50 a.m. in a field near the 600 block of Common Street in Lake Charles, Myers said. Collins was arrested and taken into custody. He will be charged with escape.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly