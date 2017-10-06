CPSO: Inmate who walked off litter detail on Prien Lake Road apprehended

A DeQuincy man who is wanted for an attempted second-degree murder charge has been captured by authorities, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Kim Myers.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is starting to become more organized out in the southwestern Caribbean. It is heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula and may make another landfall there, before heading into the Gulf. Once Nate enters the Gulf, it is likely to become a category one hurricane before making landfall near southeast Louisiana. Hurricane watches have been issued for the coastal areas along southeast Louisiana, stretching to the coast of Florida.More >>
A Lake Charles woman is accused of starving and killing her dog, according to authorities.More >>
An inmate who walked off a litter detail on Prien Lake Road Thursday morning has been captured, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
As police continue to investigate the death of LSU freshman, Maxwell Gruver as a possible hazing incident, universities across the country are ensuring students are safe.More >>
