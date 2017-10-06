CPSO: Inmate who walked off litter detail on Prien Lake Road apprehended

An inmate who walked off a litter detail on Prien Lake Road Thursday morning has been captured, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Anthony D. Collins Jr., 38, was found at approximately 8:50 a.m. in a field near the 600 block of Common Street in Lake Charles, Myers said. Collins was arrested and taken into custody. He will be charged with escape.

