State police working on fatal crash on La. 27 in Carlyss

Fatal crash on La. 27 in Carlyss (Source: Louisiana State Police Troop D)

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Carlyss, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Sgt. James Anderson.

One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Anderson said.

Drivers on La. 27 in Carlyss can expect delays.

