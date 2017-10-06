State police working on fatal crash on La. 27 in Carlyss - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State police working on fatal crash on La. 27 in Carlyss

By KPLC Digital Staff
CARLYSS, LA (KPLC) -

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Carlyss, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Sgt. James Anderson.

One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Anderson said.

Drivers on La. 27 in Carlyss can expect delays.

