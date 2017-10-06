WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for missing inmate - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for missing inmate

By KPLC Digital Staff
Anthony Collins (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Anthony Collins (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who walked off a litter detail on Prien Lake Road.

With forecasts putting New Orleans in the path of Tropical Storm Nate, one big question looms in the minds of residents and business owners: Will the pumps work?

More Louisiana parishes are taking action against drug makers. They want the drug companies to pick up the tab for the opioid drug crisis.

Almost $2 million in grant money is approved to fund infrastructure projects in Calcasieu Parish. 

Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight.

When you start looking at the history of Lake Charles, you're sure to come across the Maude Reid Scrapbooks. The historical documents have been the go-to resource for historians wanting to know more about Lake Charles in the 20th Century.

Plus, it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is Kinder High School.

And "Movies Under the Stars" is back this month, starting this evening with the "LEGO Batman" movie.

In weather, Tropical Storm Nate is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

