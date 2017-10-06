WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for missing inmate

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Archivist Pati Threatt wouldn't know what to do if she didn't have Maude Reid's scrapbooks to turn to.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is now back out over the Caribbean Sea off the north of Honduras, and strengthening has begun. As of 4 a.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 14 mph with winds of 45 mph.More >>
Money is coming soon for a couple of road and drainage projects in Calcasieu Parish. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved almost $2 million to two drainage and two road related projects. $500,000 will go to dredging the Vinton Drainage Canal, and main lateral improvements near the new Entergy plant close to John Stine and Houston River Roads in Westlake. $425,000 will go towards road improvements on Burton Street in Sulphur, and the last $500,000 wi...More >>
