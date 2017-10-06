Maude Reid scrapbooks documented Lake Charles history

Archivist Pati Threatt wouldn't know what to do if she didn't have Maude Reid's scrapbooks to turn to.

"For about the 1940s to the 1960s, if there's a question about history, this is usually the first place that I look," said Threatt.

In the late 1930s, the public health nurse began documenting Lake Charles history through scrap booking.

"Maude Reid was an extraordinary lady who did a lot of things. She had a long life. She was a nurse, but in her spare time she put together these scrapbooks to preserve Lake Charles history."

Threatt says Reid's relationship with Lake Charles families helped in her documentation.

"She knew a lot of famous families in Lake Charles. So she would talk to them and they would loan her photographs and documents. She would tell all the background stories of things. So while the photo might just be of one instance, she goes on and on talking about the culture and the lifestyle."

Threatt says Reid was famous in her own right as Calcasieu Parish's public health nurse.

"She started well baby clinics, immunizations, health programs in the schools, that sort of thing. She started all of that. We have her to thank for that. This (the scrapbook) was just a sideline project. Just something that she wanted to do. And this is also an amazing part of her life."

There are 28 Maude Reid scrapbooks at the McNeese Archives. The public can view them by appointment only. The collection will be the topic at McNeese's SAGE series lecture on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 3 p.m. It'll be held at the SEED Center at McNeese. For information, call 337-475-5616.

Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.