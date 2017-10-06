SPIRIT SCHOOL: Kinder High School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SPIRIT SCHOOL: Kinder High School

(Source: Kinder High School) (Source: Kinder High School)
KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

This week our spirit school is Kinder High School.

'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana.

From sport to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit. 

If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact KPLC's Candy Rodriguez via email at crodriguez@kplctv.com.

