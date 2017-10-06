Sports Person of the Week - Anthony Johnson

The LaGrange Gators faced a pivotal game in week five vs New Iberia. The Gators were 0-3 and searching for win number one in a new district.

Enter junior running back Anthony Johnson.

"I was just expecting to try to get our first win," said Johnson. "In order to get our first win, I had a big game."

A big game indeed.

Number five was all over the field vs the Yellow Jackets, as he totaled nearly 300 yards and scored three touchdowns-- all of which were from 62 or more yards out.

"It felt great because I've never been in a game like that," admitted Johnson. "For me to do that, I just want to thank my offensive line and my quarterback for looking for me."

"We knew he was a special kid. He works really hard, and we’d like him to work even harder," LaGrange coach Jules Sullen said.

"Anthony did an outstanding job both offensively and in special teams, but many people didn’t realize that he came in on a crucial situation and played some defense for us. The sky is the limit for Anthony and we’re wishing him the best.”

The Gaotrs have been waiting for another break out performance from Anthony, since his first varsity touchdown vs Sam Houston a year ago.

"The game is a lot slower for me now," Johnson said. "Last year as a sophomore, the game was kind of fast and I had to get the mental standpoint and now that I have the mental standpoint, it's a lot slower. I get to think a little bit more when I'm running the ball and I get to do what I want to do."

On Friday nights as Johnson continues to tally the yards, coach Sullen thinks back to a player that reminds him a lot of Johnson.

“I had the luxury of coaching Anthony’s dad while he was in high school. Anthony Sr. was a phenomenal athlete as well. It's like Déjà Vu," Sullen admitted. "I’m getting the opportunity to see the same thing over many years later.”

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.