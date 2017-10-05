CPPJ approves almost $2 million for road and drainage projects

Money is coming soon for a couple of road and drainage projects in Calcasieu Parish.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved almost $2 million to two drainage and two road-related projects.

$500,000 will go to dredging the Vinton Drainage Canal, and main lateral improvements near the new Entergy plant close to John Stine and Houston River Roads in Westlake.

$425,000 will go towards road improvements on Burton Street in Sulphur, and the last $500,000 will go towards widening Prien Lake Road from Cove Lane South of Sale Road in Lake Charles.

Parish Engineer Tim Conner says the selection of these projects is based off a point system.

"A road project may depend on the average daily traffic count, the number of citizens that may be impacted by this," said Conner. "On the drainage, it may depend on the size of the flow, and again the number of citizens that are impacted."

The greater the impact on citizens means the more points a project will receive.

The police jury typically awards $1 million each year, but the total cost awarded this year, is nearly double, at a little over $1.9 million dollars.

"This year we were fortunate that we had some additional money so we were able to award four projects," said Conner.

Conner says this grant money is all about working to bring outside money back into Calcasieu Parish.

"This is a great venue or avenue to be able to bring those funds into Calcasieu Parish," said Conner. "Leverage those projects, and hopefully be able to break ground."

The police jury will award the check towards the end of the month, and then all four projects will begin next year.

