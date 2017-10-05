CPPJ approves almost $2 million for road and drainage projects - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPPJ approves almost $2 million for road and drainage projects

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Money is coming soon for a couple of road and drainage projects in Calcasieu Parish. 

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved almost $2 million to two drainage and two road-related projects. 

$500,000 will go to dredging the Vinton Drainage Canal, and main lateral improvements near the new Entergy plant close to John Stine and Houston River Roads in Westlake. 

$425,000 will go towards road improvements on Burton Street in Sulphur, and the last $500,000 will go towards widening Prien Lake Road from Cove Lane South of Sale Road in Lake Charles. 

Parish Engineer Tim Conner says the selection of these projects is based off a point system. 

"A road project may depend on the average daily traffic count, the number of citizens that may be impacted by this," said Conner. "On the drainage, it may depend on the size of the flow, and again the number of citizens that are impacted." 

The greater the impact on citizens means the more points a project will receive. 

The police jury typically awards $1 million each year, but the total cost awarded this year, is nearly double, at a little over $1.9 million dollars. 

"This year we were fortunate that we had some additional money so we were able to award four projects," said Conner. 

Conner says this grant money is all about working to bring outside money back into Calcasieu Parish.

"This is a great venue or avenue to be able to bring those funds into Calcasieu Parish," said Conner. "Leverage those projects, and hopefully be able to break ground." 

The police jury will award the check towards the end of the month, and then all four projects will begin next year. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPPJ approves almost $2 million for road and drainage projects

    CPPJ approves almost $2 million for road and drainage projects

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:28:09 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Money is coming soon for a couple of road and drainage projects in Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved almost $2 million to two drainage and two road related projects.  $500,000 will go to dredging the Vinton Drainage Canal, and main lateral improvements near the new Entergy plant close to John Stine and Houston River Roads in Westlake.  $425,000 will go towards road improvements on Burton Street in Sulphur, and the last $500,000 wi...

    More >>

    Money is coming soon for a couple of road and drainage projects in Calcasieu Parish.  The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved almost $2 million to two drainage and two road related projects.  $500,000 will go to dredging the Vinton Drainage Canal, and main lateral improvements near the new Entergy plant close to John Stine and Houston River Roads in Westlake.  $425,000 will go towards road improvements on Burton Street in Sulphur, and the last $500,000 wi...

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, landfall in SE Louisiana likely Sunday

    Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, landfall in SE Louisiana likely Sunday

    Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, landfall in SE Louisiana likely Sunday

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:23:05 GMT
    Tropical Storm Nate as of 10 p.m. ThursdayTropical Storm Nate as of 10 p.m. Thursday

    Tropical Storm Nate will move back over the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Honduras overnight, and strengthening will begin once it is over the water.  As of 10 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NW at 12 mph with winds of 40 mph.  As of 10 p.m. Thursday watches are now in effect along the Gulf coast.  A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Morgan City eastward to the Alabama/Mississippi border.

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Nate will move back over the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Honduras overnight, and strengthening will begin once it is over the water.  As of 10 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NW at 12 mph with winds of 40 mph.  As of 10 p.m. Thursday watches are now in effect along the Gulf coast.  A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Morgan City eastward to the Alabama/Mississippi border.

    More >>

  • Residents concerned about any restrictions proposed for Rutherford Beach

    Residents concerned about any restrictions proposed for Rutherford Beach

    Thursday, October 5 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-10-06 02:00:41 GMT

    Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach. But at this point no firm proposals are under official consideration.

    More >>

    Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach. But at this point no firm proposals are under official consideration.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly