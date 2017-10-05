CPPJ approves almost $2 million for road and drainage projects

Money is coming soon for a couple of road and drainage projects in Calcasieu Parish. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved almost $2 million to two drainage and two road related projects. $500,000 will go to dredging the Vinton Drainage Canal, and main lateral improvements near the new Entergy plant close to John Stine and Houston River Roads in Westlake. $425,000 will go towards road improvements on Burton Street in Sulphur, and the last $500,000 wi...More >>
Tropical Storm Nate will move back over the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Honduras overnight, and strengthening will begin once it is over the water. As of 10 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NW at 12 mph with winds of 40 mph. As of 10 p.m. Thursday watches are now in effect along the Gulf coast. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Morgan City eastward to the Alabama/Mississippi border.More >>
Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach. But at this point no firm proposals are under official consideration.More >>
A fatal traffic accident on the westbound side of the I-10 bridge shut down the bridge in both directions for several hours Wednesday night. Westlake police chief Christopher Wilrye says a motorcycle was involved in the crash. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a motorcycle at the base of the bridge on its side, Wilrye said. Handone Etienne, 23, of Westlake was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples have been collected and are being ...More >>
