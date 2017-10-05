Residents concerned about any restrictions proposed for Rutherford Beach

Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach. But at this point-- no firm proposals are under official consideration. Long time Cameron Parish resident Teddy Broussard is ready for a fight-- if there's anything in the works that would restrict public acce...More >>
Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach. But at this point-- no firm proposals are under official consideration. Long time Cameron Parish resident Teddy Broussard is ready for a fight-- if there's anything in the works that would restrict public acce...More >>
Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean Thursday morning. Since then it moved inland over Nicaragua and is now over eastern Honduras. It will move back out over the northwestern Caribbean Sea early Friday. As of 4 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NNW at 10 mph with winds of 40 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean Thursday morning. Since then it moved inland over Nicaragua and is now over eastern Honduras. It will move back out over the northwestern Caribbean Sea early Friday. As of 4 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NNW at 10 mph with winds of 40 mph.More >>
A fatal traffic accident on the westbound side of the I-10 bridge shut down the bridge in both directions for several hours Wednesday night. Westlake police chief Christopher Wilrye says a motorcycle was involved in the crash. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a motorcycle at the base of the bridge on its side, Wilrye said. Handone Etienne, 23, of Westlake was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples have been collected and are being ...More >>
A fatal traffic accident on the westbound side of the I-10 bridge shut down the bridge in both directions for several hours Wednesday night. Westlake police chief Christopher Wilrye says a motorcycle was involved in the crash. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a motorcycle at the base of the bridge on its side, Wilrye said. Handone Etienne, 23, of Westlake was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples have been collected and are being ...More >>
Thursday Oakdale (1-4) at East Beauregard (1-3) West Ouachita (1-4) at DeRidder (3-1) Jennings (3-1) at Welsh (4-0) South Beauregard (0-4) at Lake Charles College Prep (1-4) Ville Platte (2-3) at Lake Arthur (3-1) Grand Lake (1-3) at Merryville (1-4) FRIDAY Sam Houston (3-2) at LaGrange (1-3) Elton (4-0) at St. Edmund (4-1) Pickering (0-5) at DeQuincy (2-3) Rosepine (4-1) at Vinton (1-3) Sulphur (3-1) at Barbe (4-1) Oberlin (4-1) at Hamilton Christian (1-3) Notre D...More >>
Thursday Oakdale (1-4) at East Beauregard (1-3) West Ouachita (1-4) at DeRidder (3-1) Jennings (3-1) at Welsh (4-0) South Beauregard (0-4) at Lake Charles College Prep (1-4) Ville Platte (2-3) at Lake Arthur (3-1) Grand Lake (1-3) at Merryville (1-4) FRIDAY Sam Houston (3-2) at LaGrange (1-3) Elton (4-0) at St. Edmund (4-1) Pickering (0-5) at DeQuincy (2-3) Rosepine (4-1) at Vinton (1-3) Sulphur (3-1) at Barbe (4-1) Oberlin (4-1) at Hamilton Christian (1-3) Notre D...More >>