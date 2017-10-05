Residents concerned about any restrictions proposed for Rutherford Beach

Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach. But at this point-- no firm proposals are under official consideration.

Long time Cameron Parish resident Teddy Broussard is ready for a fight-- if there's anything in the works that would restrict public access here at Rutherford Beach.

"People go back many years that come to Rutherford Beach since childhood days and enjoy the privileges. I have done it myself,"he said.

Members of a Beach District Board did ask the police jury to consider prohibiting vehicle traffic on the beach...

"I don't see nothing established that would give a reason why because people have always driven on the beach. When you do have cases where there's conduct problems, it's isolated,"said Broussard.

So far, the Cameron Parish Police jury has taken no action.

If and when jurors do consider any such proposals, Broussard wants to make sure there's full disclosure to the public-- as the beach is so important to many.

"I think if they've got anything going on behind closed doors, they ought to be very open with the citizens that they represent and tell them what's going on. That will keep rumors down, scrutiny from happening, but as always happens down here behind closed doors and the public's always blindsided by what happens,"said Broussard.

If any change comes, Broussard would like to improved amenities which now include a small pavilion with several picnic tables and barbeque pits - and there is a shower to use to cool off or rinse off the sand. And there are portable toilets.

"The first thing you want to do is have water, you want to have restroom facilities, and you would want to have a pump out station to dump the campers,"he said.

Before considering any changes, Cameron Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque says the police jury is awaiting the findings of a comprehensive coastal erosion management plan. The parish is doing it as a partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Public concerns about the future of the beach are being voiced on a Facebook page called Rutherford Beach Fishing Club.