Residents concerned about any restrictions proposed for Rutherfo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents concerned about any restrictions proposed for Rutherford Beach

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach. But  at this point-- no firm proposals are under official consideration.

Long time Cameron Parish resident Teddy Broussard is ready for a fight-- if there's anything in the works that would restrict public access here at Rutherford Beach. 

"People go back many years that come to Rutherford Beach since childhood days and enjoy the privileges.  I have done it myself,"he said.

Members of a Beach District Board did ask the police jury to consider prohibiting vehicle traffic on the beach...

"I don't see nothing established that would give a reason why because people have always driven on the beach.  When you do have cases where there's conduct problems, it's isolated,"said Broussard.

So far, the Cameron Parish Police jury has taken no action.

If and when jurors do consider any such proposals, Broussard wants to make sure there's full disclosure to the public-- as the beach is so important to many.

"I think if they've got anything going on behind closed doors, they ought to be very open with the citizens that they represent and tell them what's going on.  That will keep rumors down, scrutiny from happening, but as always happens down here behind closed doors and the public's always blindsided by what happens,"said Broussard.

If any change comes, Broussard would like to improved amenities which now include a small pavilion with several picnic tables and barbeque pits - and there is a shower to use to cool off or rinse off the sand.  And there are portable toilets. 

"The first thing you want to do is have water, you want to have restroom facilities, and you would want to have a pump out station to dump the campers,"he said.

Before considering any changes, Cameron Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque says the police jury is awaiting the findings of a comprehensive coastal erosion management plan.  The parish is doing it as a partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Public concerns about the future of the beach are being voiced on a Facebook page called Rutherford Beach Fishing Club.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Residents concerned about any restrictions proposed for Rutherford Beach

    Residents concerned about any restrictions proposed for Rutherford Beach

    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-10-06 01:25:24 GMT

    Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach.                 But  at this point-- no firm proposals are under official consideration. Long time Cameron Parish resident Teddy Broussard is ready for a fight-- if there's anything in the works that would restrict public acce...

    More >>

    Concerns about possible restrictions on Rutherford Beach in Cameron Parish have some people there ready for a fight. There's been talk of stopping vehicle traffic on part of the beach.                 But  at this point-- no firm proposals are under official consideration. Long time Cameron Parish resident Teddy Broussard is ready for a fight-- if there's anything in the works that would restrict public acce...

    More >>

  • Avoid I-10 WB Hwy 171 exit ramp due to vehicle wreck

    Avoid I-10 WB Hwy 171 exit ramp due to vehicle wreck

    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-10-06 01:10:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the I-10 westbound Hwy 171 exit ramp, due to a vehicle accident blocking the off-ramp, for the next 45 minutes to an hour, as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the I-10 westbound Hwy 171 exit ramp, due to a vehicle accident blocking the off-ramp, for the next 45 minutes to an hour, as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, landfall in SE Louisiana likely Sunday

    Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, landfall in SE Louisiana likely Sunday

    Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, landfall in SE Louisiana likely Sunday

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-10-05 23:34:32 GMT
    Tropical Storm Nate as of 4 p.m. ThursdayTropical Storm Nate as of 4 p.m. Thursday

    Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean Thursday morning.  Since then it moved inland over Nicaragua and is now over eastern Honduras.  It will move back out over the northwestern Caribbean Sea early Friday.  As of 4 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NNW at 10 mph with winds of 40 mph.

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean Thursday morning.  Since then it moved inland over Nicaragua and is now over eastern Honduras.  It will move back out over the northwestern Caribbean Sea early Friday.  As of 4 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NNW at 10 mph with winds of 40 mph.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly