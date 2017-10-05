Avoid I-10 WB Hwy 171 exit ramp due to vehicle wreck

A fatal traffic accident on the westbound side of the I-10 bridge shut down the bridge in both directions for several hours Wednesday night. Westlake police chief Christopher Wilrye says a motorcycle was involved in the crash. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a motorcycle at the base of the bridge on its side, Wilrye said. Handone Etienne, 23, of Westlake was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples have been collected and are being ...