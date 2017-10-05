Avoid I-10 WB Hwy 171 exit ramp due to vehicle wreck - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Avoid I-10 WB Hwy 171 exit ramp due to vehicle wreck

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the I-10 westbound Hwy 171 exit ramp, due to a vehicle accident blocking the off-ramp, for the next 45 minutes to an hour, as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

