Avoid La. 14 SB in Lake Charles due to wreck - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

traffic

Avoid La. 14 SB in Lake Charles due to wreck

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The southbound lanes of La. 14 are blocked due to a traffic accident near 12th Street and 14th Street in Lake Charles. 

It is advised to avoid the area until further notice while authorities work to clear the wreck. 

