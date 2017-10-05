One dead in traffic accident that shut down I-10 Bridge Wednesda - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One dead in traffic accident that shut down I-10 Bridge Wednesday night

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A fatal traffic accident on the westbound side of the I-10 bridge shut down the bridge in both directions for several hours Wednesday night. 

Westlake police chief Christopher Wilrye says a motorcycle was involved in the crash. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a motorcycle at the base of the bridge on its side, Wilrye said.

Handon Etienne, 23, of Westlake was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples have been collected and are being tested, the crash remains under investigation.

