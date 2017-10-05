Burn ban issued for Jeff Davis Parish

Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean Thursday morning. Since then it moved inland over Nicaragua and is now over eastern Honduras. It will move back out over the northwestern Caribbean Sea early Friday. As of 4 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NNW at 10 mph with winds of 40 mph.More >>
A fatal traffic accident on the westbound side of the I-10 bridge shut down the bridge in both directions for several hours Wednesday night. Westlake police chief Christopher Wilrye says a motorcycle was involved in the crash. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a motorcycle at the base of the bridge on its side, Wilrye said. Handone Etienne, 23, of Westlake was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples have been collected and are being ...More >>
Thursday Oakdale (1-4) at East Beauregard (1-3) West Ouachita (1-4) at DeRidder (3-1) Jennings (3-1) at Welsh (4-0) South Beauregard (0-4) at Lake Charles College Prep (1-4) Ville Platte (2-3) at Lake Arthur (3-1) Grand Lake (1-3) at Merryville (1-4) FRIDAY Sam Houston (3-2) at LaGrange (1-3) Elton (4-0) at St. Edmund (4-1) Pickering (0-5) at DeQuincy (2-3) Rosepine (4-1) at Vinton (1-3) Sulphur (3-1) at Barbe (4-1) Oberlin (4-1) at Hamilton Christian (1-3) Notre D...More >>
The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury issued a parish-wide burn ban on Thursday, Oct. 5, said Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivy Woods. All open burning is prohibited for 30 days or until the ban is lifted, according to the Sheriff's Office. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a meeting with the residents of District G Thursday evening.More >>
