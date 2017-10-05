Avoid I-10 WB at bridge due to stalled 18-wheeler - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Avoid I-10 WB at bridge due to stalled 18-wheeler

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound at the Calcasieu River Bridge for the next 45 minutes because of a stalled 18-wheeler, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

