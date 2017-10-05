Mayor Hunter meeting with District G residents Thursday evening - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mayor Hunter meeting with District G residents Thursday evening

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
LC City Council District G (Source: City of Lake Charles Public Works Department) LC City Council District G (Source: City of Lake Charles Public Works Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Residents of Lake Charles City Council District G can meet with Mayor Nic Hunter and his Community Advisement and Assessment Board Thursday evening.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Prien Lake Park Harbor's Edge Pavillion on Prien Lake Road.

It's the last in a series of community meetings with council district residents meant to better unify the city. 

Board members are: Junaid Abbasi, Dr. Robert Arango, Rev. Joseph Banks, Courtnee Brown, Sean Corcoran, Randy Fuerst, Rev. Steve James, Catherine Riggins and Sylvia Stelly.

Here is a map of all council districts:

