Mayor Hunter meeting with District G residents Thursday evening

Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean with Thursday morning. Since then it has moved inland over Nicaragua and will pass over eastern Honduras overnight. As of 2 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NW at 9 mph with winds of 40 mphMore >>
Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a meeting with the residents of District G Thursday evening.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound at the bridge for the next 45 minutes because of a stalled 18-wheeler, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the shooting that left one man dead on Opelousas Street Wednesday night.More >>
The Lake Charles City Council approved plans for a large new apartment complex during its Wednesday night meeting.The council voted four to three to approve the planned 240-unit apartment complex on Weaver Road, near Ham Reid Road.More >>
