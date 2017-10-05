Local man charged with manslaughter in Opelousas Street shooting

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the shooting that left one man dead on Opelousas Street Wednesday night, according to spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Deputies arriving at 10 p.m. found Terren L. Zeno, 24, of Lake Charles, dead inside the home, Myers said. The deputies were initially responding to a report of a burglary in progress, but learned on the way that shots had been fired.

Patrick W. Green, 32, has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $250,000.

The men involved were all acquaintances.

Detectives learned that "prior to the shooting, Zeno had been in a verbal altercation over the phone with the resident living at E. Opelousas Street," Myers said. "Zeno, along with another man, drove to the home. Detectives then were advised (that) while Zeno was arriving at the residence, another man, identified as Patrick W. Green, 32, arrived at the home. A confrontation then ensued outside the residence between the men, at which time Green entered the homeowner’s house. Zeno then attempted to force his way inside the house to continue the altercation at which time he was shot by Green."

Det. Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator.

