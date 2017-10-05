LC City Council approves plans for Weaver Road apartment complex - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles City Council approved plans for a large new apartment complex during its Wednesday night meeting.

The council voted four to three to approve the planned 240-unit apartment complex on Weaver Road, near Ham Reid Road.

Many resident oppose the project, raising concerns about traffic and drainage; some resident expressed those concerns at the council meeting. 

