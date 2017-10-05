Swisco Road at Hwy 108 closed for repair Oct. 9 and 10

Swisco Road at Hwy 108 will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 10 due to repairs to the intersection turnout, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

A detour will be required for drivers trying to reach Swisco Road from Hwy 108, and for drivers trying to reach Hwy 108 from Swisco.

Drivers traveling south on Hwy 108 to Swisco will need to turn right on Industrial Drive, take a right onto Carbide Drive and a right onto Swisco. Drivers traveling north on Hwy 108 to Swisco will need to turn left onto Industrial Drive, take a right onto Carbide Drive and a right onto Swisco.

Drivers traveling east on Swisco to Hwy 108 will need to turn right onto Carbide Drive, and take a left onto Industrial.

