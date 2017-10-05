Sheriff's Office searching for inmate who walked off litter deta - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office searching for inmate who walked off litter detail on Prien Lake Road

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who walked off a litter detail on Prien Lake Road.

Anthony D. Collins Jr., 38, was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, which was later located on Landfair Drive in Lake Charles, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Collins walked away around 11 a.m.

Collins, whose last known address was in the 500 block of Bank Street, was serving time for drug charges and on a probation violation on bank fraud charges, Myers said.

Myers asked anyone with information of Collins’ whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.

