CPSB: Precautionary lockdown at Barbe Elementary

A precautionary lockdown has been issued at Barbe Elementary, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Peggy Carlile said.
The man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy on Shattuck Street was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Felton Felmon Thompson was indicted on one count of first-degree murder of Jaylyn Citizen. According to Lake Charles Police Department, Thompson entered a home in the 900 block of Shattuck Street and killed Jaylyn. He also shot a 17-year-old boy. Thompson was sentenced in the 1990s to 99 years in prison for armed robbery and several other offenses. Thompson ser...
For the rest of today, we will have beautiful weather with lots of sunny skies! There is no chance for any rain as we will remain dry. It will be a very warm day today with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees for the high. For tonight, rain chances will remain low, as no showers are expected. We will have clear skies with almost no clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by morning. North of I-10, will be in the lower 60s, and could see the upper 50s!
Tropical Storm Nate has formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving toward the NW at 8 mph and will continue inland into the eastern coastline of Nicaragua and Honduras by tonight.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.
