CPSB: Precautionary lockdown at Barbe Elementary

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A precautionary lockdown has been issued at Barbe Elementary, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Peggy Carlile said.

The school was placed under a lockdown stemmed from concerns that there was an escaped inmate in the area, Carlie said in a statement.

All students and faculty are safe.  

