Man accused of killing 10-year-old indicted on first-degree murder charge

The man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy on Shattuck Street was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

The grand jury returned one count of first-degree murder against Felton Felmon Thompson, 50.

Authorities say Thompson killed 10-year-old Jaylyn Citizen while robbing a house in the 900 block of Shattuck Street. Thompson is also accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy.

Thompson was out on parole after being sentenced to 99 years in prison for armed robbery in the 1990s. Thompson served 24 years at Angola. His parole lasts until 2094.

Bond for Thompson was set at $330,000 for charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery with a firearm.

