TDL Week 6: LIVE SCOREBOARD for 7 Thursday night games

High school football gets off to an early start this week with seven high school football games.

Perhaps the biggest is Jennings vs. Welsh. Class 2A Welsh is 4-0, but must step up a class to take on 3A Jennings (3-1).

This week's games:

Thursday

Oakdale (1-4) at East Beauregard (1-3)

West Ouachita (1-4) at DeRidder (3-1)

Jennings (3-1) at Welsh (4-0)

South Beauregard (0-4) at Lake Charles College Prep (1-4)

Ville Platte (2-3) at Lake Arthur (3-1)

Grand Lake (1-3) at Merryville (1-4)

Leesville at Buckeye

Friday

Sam Houston (3-2) at LaGrange (1-3)

Elton (4-0) at St. Edmund (4-1)

Pickering (0-5) at DeQuincy (2-3)

Rosepine (4-1) at Vinton (1-3)

Sulphur (3-1) at Barbe (4-1)

Oberlin (4-1) at Hamilton Christian (1-3)

Notre Dame (4-0) at Kinder (3-2)

Westlake (2-3) at Washington-Marion (1-4)

St. Louis (2-3) at Iowa (5-0)

Crowley (3-2) at Iota (4-1)

South Cameron (0-4) at Basile (2-3)

