TDL Week 6: LIVE SCOREBOARD for 7 Thursday night games

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

High school football gets off to an early start this week with seven high school football games.

Perhaps the biggest is Jennings vs. Welsh. Class 2A Welsh is 4-0, but must step up a class to take on 3A Jennings (3-1).

KPLC will have a live scoreboard for tonight's games. Mobile users, click HERE to see the scoreboard.

Click HERE for our Friday Night Football Slideshow. Send your football pics to newmedia@kplctv.com.

Each week, Sports Director Brady Renard ranks the Top 7 football teams in Southwest Louisiana. See his rankings HERE.

This week's games:

Thursday

Oakdale (1-4) at East Beauregard (1-3)

West Ouachita (1-4) at DeRidder (3-1)

Jennings (3-1) at Welsh (4-0)

South Beauregard (0-4) at Lake Charles College Prep (1-4)

Ville Platte (2-3) at Lake Arthur (3-1)

Grand Lake (1-3) at Merryville (1-4)

Leesville at Buckeye

Friday

Sam Houston (3-2) at LaGrange (1-3)

Elton (4-0) at St. Edmund (4-1) 

Pickering (0-5) at DeQuincy (2-3)

Rosepine (4-1) at Vinton (1-3)

Sulphur (3-1) at Barbe (4-1)

Oberlin (4-1) at Hamilton Christian (1-3)

Notre Dame (4-0) at Kinder (3-2)

Westlake (2-3) at Washington-Marion (1-4)

St. Louis (2-3) at Iowa (5-0)

Crowley (3-2) at Iota (4-1)

South Cameron (0-4) at Basile (2-3)

