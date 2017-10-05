FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather for the rest of this week as we watch Nate in the Tropics

For the rest of today, we will have beautiful weather with lots of sunny skies! There is no chance for any rain as we will remain dry. It will be a very warm day today with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees for the high.

For tonight, rain chances will remain low, as no showers are expected. We will have clear skies with almost no clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by morning. North of I-10, will be in the lower 60s, and could see the upper 50s! It should be a very nice evening!

Friday will continue to have very nice conditions. Skies will be mostly clear in the morning with plenty of sunshine and little to no chance for any rain! By the afternoon though, rain chances are still low, but clouds will begin to build up. Temperatures will be a bit above average for this time of year, as highs get up to the upper 80s to the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Starting on Saturday over the weekend, we could see some rain come back into the forecast. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain could become a little more likely due to tropical storm Nate in the Gulf. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days.

Into early next week we will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Nate will be quickly moving away, but there could be a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at 30%. The rain should not last all day and will quickly make its way off to the northeast, as it follows Nate. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

After Nate pushes through, our attention turns to a cold front that will push through Tuesday morning. This will greatly cool temperatures down, and we could be done with the 90s for the rest of the year! As the front pushes through, there could be a few showers that pop up in the morning. After the front passes, we will have sunny skies with lower humidity for a few days!

Out in the tropics, we are quiet in the Atlantic, but we have tropical storm Nate in the southern Gulf. The latest track takes the storm northwest over the Yucatan Peninsula, then out to the center of the Gulf before gradually turning to the northeast. It is expected to make landfall near southeast Louisiana, around the New Orleans area, and as a weak category one hurricane. The good news is that this track keeps southwest Louisiana on the weaker side of the storm, which is great news for us! We are still not in the clear yet, and we will continue to monitor this, until Nate passes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.