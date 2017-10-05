CPSO investigating homicide on Opelousas Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO investigating homicide on Opelousas Street

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers has confirmed that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to the scene at 10 p.m. in reference to a burglary in progress at a residence on Opelousas Street, Myers said. When deputies arrived, they located the deceased victim. A suspect in custody.

KPLC will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.

