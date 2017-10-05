CPSO investigating homicide on Opelousas Street

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate has formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving toward the NW at 8 mph and will continue inland into the eastern coastline of Nicaragua and Honduras by tonight.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate has formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving toward the NW at 8 mph and will continue inland into the eastern coastline of Nicaragua and Honduras by tonight.More >>
The Lake Charles and Westlake Police Departments have reported a traffic accident that has the entire I-10 bridge blocked off. Both east and westbound traffic is being diverted. Traffic from I-10 westbound is being diverted to the Ryan Street exit, with eastbound traffic expected to be diverted shortly. The Lakeshore Drive on-ramp is also closed. LCPD advises drivers to use I-210 bridge to get to their destinations. Lake Charles Traffic Twitter page is also twe...More >>
The Lake Charles and Westlake Police Departments have reported a traffic accident that has the entire I-10 bridge blocked off. Both east and westbound traffic is being diverted. Traffic from I-10 westbound is being diverted to the Ryan Street exit, with eastbound traffic expected to be diverted shortly. The Lakeshore Drive on-ramp is also closed. LCPD advises drivers to use I-210 bridge to get to their destinations. Lake Charles Traffic Twitter page is also twe...More >>
Mention the names Skeeter and Mimi Hayes in Westlake, and you'll hear words like public service, volunteerism and giving.More >>
Mention the names Skeeter and Mimi Hayes in Westlake, and you'll hear words like public service, volunteerism and giving.More >>
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday. The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.More >>
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday. The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.More >>