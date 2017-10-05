Tropical Storm Nate moving toward the Yucatan today

Tropical Storm Nate is now back out over the Caribbean Sea off the north of Honduras, and strengthening has begun. As of 4 a.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 14 mph with winds of 45 mph.

As of 4 a.m. Friday watches are now in effect along the Gulf coast. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Morgan City eastward to the Alabama/Mississippi border, this also includes Lake Pontchartrain and the City of New Orleans. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Morgan City westward to Intracoastal City and from the Mississippi/Alabama border east into the Florida panhandle. No watches or warnings are currently in effect for Southwest Louisiana.

Nate will move back over the northwest Caribbean Sea early Friday and then cross over the northeastern tip of the Yucatan of Mexico Friday night. Next it will enter the Gulf of Mexico late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The European model, which is typically weighed as the most reliable of the computer models available, now shows a landfall over Southeast Louisiana by Saturday night with the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center showing the landfall as a category one storm over southeast Louisiana.

Forecast confidence has increased significantly that this storm will make a landfall over SE Louisiana within the next 36 hours. It is worth noting that a landfall to our east places Southwest Louisiana on the "good side" of the storm where impacts are significantly less. The left side of a storm has weaker winds and less rainfall, along with no storm surge issues.

With the current projected path, Southwest Louisiana would only see some scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday with maximum wind gusts out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. There will be no surge or tornado threat to Southwest Louisiana and rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch.

Continue to monitor our forecasts for updates.

The First Alert weather team will keep you updated throughout the week and weekend.

