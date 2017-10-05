Tropical Storm Nate moving into the southern Gulf late tonight

Tropical Storm Nate is now back out over the Caribbean Sea off the north of Honduras, and strengthening has begun. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 21 mph with winds of 60 mph.

As of 4 p.m. Friday watches are now in effect along the Gulf coast. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Grand Isle to Alabama/Florida border, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A Tropical storm warning in in effect from Grand Isle to Morgan City. A tropical storm watch is in effect from Morgan City westward to Intracoastal City and from the Mississippi/Alabama border east into the Florida panhandle. No watches or warnings are currently in effect for Southwest Louisiana.

Nate will pass very close to the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula overnight into Saturday morning as a tropical storm. Nate will then move into the Gulf and is expected to intensify into a category one hurricane before making landfall.

Forecast confidence has increased significantly that this storm. Just about all of the models are in agreement of Nate making landfall over SE Louisiana by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It is worth noting that a landfall to our east places Southwest Louisiana on the "good side" of the storm where impacts are significantly less. The left side of a storm has weaker winds and less rainfall, along with no storm surge issues.

With the current projected path, Southwest Louisiana would only see some scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday with maximum wind gusts out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. There will be no surge or tornado threat to Southwest Louisiana and rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch.

Continue to monitor our forecasts for updates.

The First Alert weather team will keep you updated throughout the week and weekend.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.