Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean; landfall over SE Louisiana by Sunday

Tropical Storm Nate has formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving toward the NW at 8 mph and will continue inland into the eastern coastline of Nicaragua and Honduras by tonight.

The next track for Nate is into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. Beyond Saturday, there is still high uncertainty on the eventual landfall over the northern Gulf of Mexico with models now shifting the track further west.

The European model, which is typically weighed as the most reliable of the computer models available, now shows a landfall over Southeast Louisiana by Sunday with the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center showing the landfall as a category one storm with winds of 75 mph.

The intensity forecast is a little weaker which is likely due to a bit of wind shear over the Gulf associated with a trough of low pressure that will be moving westward which could also interact with Nate, causing it to push a little further westward before turning north.

Another factor of the track shift is a slower breakdown in the upper level ridge of high pressure needed for the storm to turn north, and a weaker trough over the southern Plains by the weekend.

All that said, there is still uncertainty on the eventual track of the storm along with uncertainty on the intensity once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Everyone along the Louisiana coast show pay close attention to where it could make landfall, because we’re only about 72 hours away from a landfall by Sunday morning.

The First Alert weather team will keep you updated throughout the week and weekend.