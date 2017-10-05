Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, landfall in SE Louisiana likely Sunday

Tropical Storm Nate formed off the coast of Nicaragua in the southwestern Caribbean Thursday morning. Since then it moved inland over Nicaragua and is now over eastern Honduras. It will move back out over the northwestern Caribbean Sea early Friday. As of 4 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NNW at 10 mph with winds of 40 mph.

Nate will move back over the northwest Caribbean Sea early Friday and then cross over the northeastern tip of the Yucatan of Mexico Friday night. Next it will enter the Gulf of Mexico late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The European model, which is typically weighed as the most reliable of the computer models available, now shows a landfall over Southeast Louisiana by Sunday with the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center showing the landfall as a category one storm over southeast Louisiana.

The forecast track is still very uncertain and subject to further changes with time. Any where from Louisiana to Florida could be dealing with a landfalling storm within the next 72 hours. Southwest Louisiana is not in the forecast cone, but that does not mean we are in the clear by any means! Any additional shifts to the west would bring the storm closer to our area. It is worth noting that a landfall to our east places Southwest Louisiana on the "good side" of the storm where impacts are significantly less. The left side of a storm has weaker winds and less rainfall, along with no storm surge issues.

The forecast track is uncertain and so is the intensity forecast, in fact it is even more difficult to determine. Earlier today some of the models showed significant weakening as Nate approached the Gulf coast, while others maintain it as a hurricane through landfall. It would be best to plan for a hurricane and hope for a weaker storm.

All of the models should see improvements tonight with additional data coming from a NOAA Gulfstream-IV jet sampling the environment over the northern Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. This jet will fly every 12 hours for as long as Nate is a threat. This will give the models data over the open waters of the Gulf and Caribbean where data is usually nonexistent. Model forecast overnight into Friday should be aided by this additional data and hopefully the forecast confidence will increase and we can better pinpoint a landfall location.

There is still no need to panic about Nate here in Southwest Louisiana, but please continue to monitor our forecasts for updates.

The First Alert weather team will keep you updated throughout the week and weekend.