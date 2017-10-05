Nate now a hurricane, landfall likely late Saturday; no threat to SWLA

10:30 p.m. update: An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter just found winds of 75 mph making Nate a hurricane. Nate now about 495 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi river.

10 p.m. info: Nate is now over the Gulf of Mexico off the northern tip of the Yucatan of Mexico. As of 10 p.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 22 mph.

As of 10 p.m. Friday watches are now in effect along the Gulf coast. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Grand Isle to Alabama/Florida border, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A Tropical storm warning in in effect from Grand Isle to Morgan City. A tropical storm watch is in effect from Morgan City westward to Intracoastal City and from the Mississippi/Alabama border east into the Florida panhandle. No watches or warnings are currently in effect for Southwest Louisiana.

Nate will race northward overnight into Saturday with landfall likely late Saturday or early Sunday morning. The track forecast is unchanged and is quite confident; but the intensity forecast is still rather uncertain. There are some indications that rapid intensification could occur.

Forecast confidence has increased significantly that this storm. Just about all of the models are in agreement of Nate making landfall over SE Louisiana by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It is worth noting that a landfall to our east places Southwest Louisiana on the "good side" of the storm where impacts are significantly less. The left side of a storm has weaker winds and less rainfall, along with no storm surge issues.

With the current projected path, Southwest Louisiana would only see some scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday with maximum wind gusts out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. There will be no surge or tornado threat to Southwest Louisiana and rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch.

