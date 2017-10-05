Westlake couple honored by Kiwanis for community service

The Lake Charles and Westlake Police Departments have reported a traffic accident that has the entire I-10 bridge blocked off. Both east and westbound traffic is being diverted. Traffic from I-10 westbound is being diverted to the Ryan Street exit, with eastbound traffic expected to be diverted shortly. The Lakeshore Drive on-ramp is also closed. LCPD advises drivers to use I-210 bridge to get to their destinations. Lake Charles Traffic Twitter page is also twe...More >>
The Lake Charles and Westlake Police Departments have reported a traffic accident that has the entire I-10 bridge blocked off. Both east and westbound traffic is being diverted. Traffic from I-10 westbound is being diverted to the Ryan Street exit, with eastbound traffic expected to be diverted shortly. The Lakeshore Drive on-ramp is also closed. LCPD advises drivers to use I-210 bridge to get to their destinations. Lake Charles Traffic Twitter page is also twe...More >>
Mention the names Skeeter and Mimi Hayes in Westlake, and you'll hear words like public service, volunteerism and giving.More >>
Mention the names Skeeter and Mimi Hayes in Westlake, and you'll hear words like public service, volunteerism and giving.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday. The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.More >>
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday. The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.More >>
A 10-year-old's life was taken too soon, after he was shot and killed inside his home over a week ago. A trampoline that once held joy and laughter, now holds balloons. Red balloons...because that was Jaylyn Citizen's favorite color. Not a day goes by without the 10-year-old being missed. So his family and friends all came out to honor his life with those red balloons Wednesday evening. They shared their prayers, and as everyone placed their candles,...More >>
A 10-year-old's life was taken too soon, after he was shot and killed inside his home over a week ago. A trampoline that once held joy and laughter, now holds balloons. Red balloons...because that was Jaylyn Citizen's favorite color. Not a day goes by without the 10-year-old being missed. So his family and friends all came out to honor his life with those red balloons Wednesday evening. They shared their prayers, and as everyone placed their candles,...More >>