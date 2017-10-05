WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stearman Fly-In - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC)

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Las Vegas Massacre is shedding light on the modifications available for semi-automatic weapons and sparking debate on whether they should be legal.

Four months remain until Louisiana runs out of federal money for the Children's Health Insurance Program.

former Louisiana deputy marshal will be serving seven and a half years in prison for his role in the 2015 shooting death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis.

One Lake Charles man was acquitted of rape Wednesday.

Residents in Moss Bluff are complaining a new company which bought out an old company has been behind the garbage is piling up.

Plus, the 37th annual Stearman Fly-In attracts vintage plane lovers from all over the country for a fun time in Jennings. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live from the Jennings Airport with a look at what attendees can expect to see this weekend.

And in weather, Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

