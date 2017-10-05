WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stearman Fly-In

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Las Vegas Massacre is shedding light on the modifications available for semi-automatic weapons and sparking debate on whether they should be legal.

Four months remain until Louisiana runs out of federal money for the Children's Health Insurance Program.

A former Louisiana deputy marshal will be serving seven and a half years in prison for his role in the 2015 shooting death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis.

One Lake Charles man was acquitted of rape Wednesday.

Residents in Moss Bluff are complaining a new company which bought out an old company has been behind the garbage is piling up.

Plus, the 37th annual Stearman Fly-In attracts vintage plane lovers from all over the country for a fun time in Jennings. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live from the Jennings Airport with a look at what attendees can expect to see this weekend.

