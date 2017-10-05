'Stearman Fly-In' showcasing historical aircraft in Jennings

It's the 37th 'The End of the Season Stearman Fly-In' in Jennings.

An opportunity for flight lovers to reconnect with a little bit of history.

There will be WWII Stearman training aircraft and other airplanes on display.

It's all happening at the Jennings Airport, beginning today on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.

You can find everything from flying, poker run, fly out for lunch, flour bombing, spot landing contests and formation flying at this year's event.

For more details, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.