'Stearman Fly-In' showcasing historical aircraft in Jennings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Stearman Fly-In' showcasing historical aircraft in Jennings

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

It's the 37th 'The End of the Season Stearman Fly-In' in Jennings.

An opportunity for flight lovers to reconnect with a little bit of history.

There will be WWII Stearman training aircraft and other airplanes on display. 

It's all happening at the Jennings Airport, beginning today on Wednesday and ending on Sunday. 

You can find everything from flying, poker run, fly out for lunch, flour bombing, spot landing contests and formation flying at this year's event. 

For more details, click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stearman Fly-In

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stearman Fly-In

    Thursday, October 5 2017 5:48 AM EDT2017-10-05 09:48:15 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen will likely become a hurricane

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen will likely become a hurricane

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen will likely become a hurricane

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-10-05 03:54:01 GMT
    10 p.m. Wednesday info on T.D. 1610 p.m. Wednesday info on T.D. 16

    As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday.  The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.  

    More >>

    As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday.  The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.  

    More >>

  • Community honors 10-year-old shooting victim

    Community honors 10-year-old shooting victim

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-10-05 03:49:18 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    A 10-year-old's life was taken too soon, after he was shot and killed inside his home over a week ago.  A trampoline that once held joy and laughter, now holds balloons.  Red balloons...because that was Jaylyn Citizen's favorite color.  Not a day goes by without the 10-year-old being missed.  So his family and friends all came out to honor his life with those red balloons Wednesday evening.  They shared their prayers, and as everyone placed their candles,...

    More >>

    A 10-year-old's life was taken too soon, after he was shot and killed inside his home over a week ago.  A trampoline that once held joy and laughter, now holds balloons.  Red balloons...because that was Jaylyn Citizen's favorite color.  Not a day goes by without the 10-year-old being missed.  So his family and friends all came out to honor his life with those red balloons Wednesday evening.  They shared their prayers, and as everyone placed their candles,...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly