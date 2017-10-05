TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 EB/WB at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 EB/WB at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on both I-10 eastbound and westbound at Calcasieu River Bridge.

According to Westlake Police, traffic was shut down on the interstate at the bridge in both directions for about two to two-and-a-half hours. Both sides were re-opened by 2 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stearman Fly-In

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Stearman Fly-In

    Thursday, October 5 2017 5:48 AM EDT2017-10-05 09:48:15 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen will likely become a hurricane

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen will likely become a hurricane

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen will likely become a hurricane

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-10-05 03:54:01 GMT
    10 p.m. Wednesday info on T.D. 1610 p.m. Wednesday info on T.D. 16

    As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday.  The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.  

    More >>

    As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday.  The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.  

    More >>

  • Community honors 10-year-old shooting victim

    Community honors 10-year-old shooting victim

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-10-05 03:49:18 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    A 10-year-old's life was taken too soon, after he was shot and killed inside his home over a week ago.  A trampoline that once held joy and laughter, now holds balloons.  Red balloons...because that was Jaylyn Citizen's favorite color.  Not a day goes by without the 10-year-old being missed.  So his family and friends all came out to honor his life with those red balloons Wednesday evening.  They shared their prayers, and as everyone placed their candles,...

    More >>

    A 10-year-old's life was taken too soon, after he was shot and killed inside his home over a week ago.  A trampoline that once held joy and laughter, now holds balloons.  Red balloons...because that was Jaylyn Citizen's favorite color.  Not a day goes by without the 10-year-old being missed.  So his family and friends all came out to honor his life with those red balloons Wednesday evening.  They shared their prayers, and as everyone placed their candles,...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly