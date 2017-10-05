I-10 Bridge closed, find alternate route - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC

I-10 Bridge closed, find alternate route

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles and Westlake Police Departments have reported a traffic accident that has the entire I-10 bridge blocked off. Both east and westbound traffic is being diverted.

Traffic from I-10 westbound is being diverted to the Ryan Street exit, with eastbound traffic expected to be diverted shortly.

The Lakeshore Drive on-ramp is also closed. 

LCPD advises drivers to use I-210 bridge to get to their destinations. Lake Charles Traffic Twitter page is also tweeting updates on the developing traffic situation.

    •   
