Fatal crash closes I-10 bridge for several hours

One person was killed following a crash on I-10 bridge overnight, according to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.

Traffic was shut down on the interstate at the bridge in both directions for about two to two-and-a-half hours.

Both sides were re-opened by 2 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

