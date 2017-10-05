Fatal crash closes I-10 bridge for several hours - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fatal crash closes I-10 bridge for several hours

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

One person was killed following a crash on I-10 bridge overnight, according to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.

Traffic was shut down on the interstate at the bridge in both directions for about two to two-and-a-half hours.

Both sides were re-opened by 2 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

KPLC will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.

