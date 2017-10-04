Community honors 10-year-old shooting victim

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur early Thursday. The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane.More >>
A 10-year-old's life was taken too soon, after he was shot and killed inside his home over a week ago. A trampoline that once held joy and laughter, now holds balloons. Red balloons...because that was Jaylyn Citizen's favorite color. Not a day goes by without the 10-year-old being missed. So his family and friends all came out to honor his life with those red balloons Wednesday evening. They shared their prayers, and as everyone placed their candles,...More >>
A Lake Charles man was acquitted of rape Wednesday. A jury found Jason Miller not guilty of aggravated rape, according to his attorney, Todd Clemons, and district attorney spokeswoman Patsy Dugas. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The DeQuincy police department has released new information on 32-year-old Jeremy Rutledge who is wanted by authorities for second-degree murder, among other charges. On Sept. 27, police in DeQuincy responded to a disturbance call on First Street, according to DeQuincy police chief Michael Suchanek. The initial investigation revealed Rutledge had attacked his mother by striking her in the face and causing severe swelling to her left eye, fractured the left side of her skull, a...More >>
Most people don’t think much about their garbage pickup unless, suddenly, it's no longer picked up. Over the last few weeks, some residents of Moss Bluff have complained that garbage has been piling up after a new company bought out the previous one. Many have expressed their frustration on the neighborhood Facebook page, Citizens of Moss Bluff Be Informed. Kevin White is the police juror for Calcasieu District 1. He says he's received calls from many constituents....More >>
