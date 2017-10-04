Community honors 10-year-old shooting victim - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Community honors 10-year-old shooting victim

A 10-year-old's life was taken too soon after he was shot and killed inside his home over a week ago. 

A trampoline that once held joy and laughter now holds balloons. 

Red balloons...because that was Jaylyn Citizen's favorite color. 

Not a day goes by without the 10-year-old being missed. 

So his family and friends all came out to honor his life with those red balloons Wednesday evening. 

They shared their prayers, and as everyone placed their candles, and gifts around his memorial they reflect on one special little boy. 

 "Jaylyn was a kind and caring person," said friend John David Alexander. 

"Jaylyn…he was a sweet guy," said Jaylyn's pastor Julian Woods. "He was an indescribable kid. He was just a bundle of joy, always laughing had a lot of joy." 

His presence…his life…it's something that will always be remembered. 

 "I'll never forget him, and I just hope that he rests in peace," said Alexander. 

Jaylyn's funeral will take place Saturday, October 7th at Mount Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lake Charles. 

Jaylyn's viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and service will begin at 11:00 a.m. 

His funeral is open to the public. 

