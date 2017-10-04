Local man cleared in rape case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local man cleared in rape case

A Lake Charles man was acquitted of rape Wednesday.

A jury found Jason Miller not guilty of aggravated rape, according to his attorney, Todd Clemons, and district attorney spokeswoman Patsy Dugas. 

Miller was arrested in March. He was accused of sexually abusing a child seven years ago. 

