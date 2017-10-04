Residents of Moss Bluff complain of garbage piling up

The DeQuincy police department has released new information on 32-year-old Jeremy Rutledge who is wanted by authorities for second-degree murder, among other charges. On Sept. 27, police in DeQuincy responded to a disturbance call on First Street, according to DeQuincy police chief Michael Suchanek. The initial investigation revealed Rutledge had attacked his mother by striking her in the face and causing severe swelling to her left eye, fractured the left side of her skull, a...More >>
Most people don’t think much about their garbage pickup unless, suddenly, it's no longer picked up. Over the last few weeks, some residents of Moss Bluff have complained that garbage has been piling up after a new company bought out the previous one. Many have expressed their frustration on the neighborhood Facebook page, Citizens of Moss Bluff Be Informed. Kevin White is the police juror for Calcasieu District 1. He says he's received calls from many constituents....More >>
The Las Vegas Massacre is shedding light on the modifications available for semi-automatic weapons and sparking debate on whether they should be legal. Police say the shooter used a bump stock. It's an attachment that makes firing the weapon around four times faster and they're one hundred percent legal.More >>
A police chase on Ryan Street ended when the suspect ran into another vehicle.More >>
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur later tonight or early Thursday. The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane...More >>
